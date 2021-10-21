Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to build 250 new cultural facilities by 2025

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
21 October 2021, 16:51
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan will build 250 new cultural facilities by 2025 under the national project,» Information and Social Development Minister Aida Balayeva said.

As the Minister noted the second direction of the Ulttyk Rukhani Janghyru national project is the Yel Rukhy which includes the package of measures aimed at raising availability of services in the sphere of culture and promotion of domestic cultural products, including abroad. To this end it is expected to hold 13 large events to achieve five certain results by 2025. 250 new cultural facilities will be built, 1,200 existing facilities will be overhauled to double attendance to the cultural facilities.

Earlier, the Minister told about the first direction of the Ulttyk Rukhani Janghyru national project.


