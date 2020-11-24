Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to build 24 new landfill sites

    24 November 2020, 12:36

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The new Environmental Code adopted will result in systemic solutions aimed at better environmental situation in the country, Kazakh Ecology, Geology, and National Resources Minister Magzum Mirzagaliyev told the government session, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    At the session, the Kazakh ecology minister called for short-term implementation of the steps laid down in the roadmaps taking into account the fact that the environmental problems in the regions require comprehensive measures and considerable time.

    According to the minister, by implementing the roadmaps it will be possible to reduce the air pollution index to the average in 10 cities, to increase the waste processing level up to 30%, to build 24 new landfill sites, to restore and eliminate five full landfills as well as polluted lands, to construct seven new sewage treatment complexes and reconstruct 12 sewage treatment complexes, and to plant 2 billion trees in forests and 15 million trees in settlement.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

