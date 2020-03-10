Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to build 23,000 apartments through public investments in 2020

    10 March 2020, 13:19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 15 mln of housing or 150,000 dwellings will be built this year through all the sources of financing in Kazakhstan. 1.3 mln of housing or 23,000 apartments will be built through public investments in 2020, the Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry’s press service reports.

    The Nurly Zher housing and utility program has been realized in Kazakhstan since 2017 to raise housing accessibility. It provides various tools to support housing availability and construction sector.

    Investments into housing construction grew by 17% in 2019 to stand at KZT 1 tn 423.1 bln.

    Record 13.1 mln square meters of housing were built under the Nurly Zher program. 115,800 of houses were renovated.

    Most of the housing was constructed in Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities, Mangistau, Aktobe regions.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

