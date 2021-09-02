Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Development of the President's Message

    Kazakhstan to build 200 new schools this year

    2 September 2021, 12:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s Government meeting Kazakh Education and Science Minister Askhat Aimagambetov said that 1,000 new schools will be built across Kazakhstan pursuant to the President’s Address to the Nation, Kazinform reports.

    Out of which 200 will be constructed this year. It is planned to build 200 more within 4 years. Four mechanisms will be applied such as construction of schools through PPPs, expansion of private schools network, using state budget funds and construction of modular schools.

    It is planned to develop modern school standard projects for 1,500, 2,000,2,500 and 3,000 seats.

    As earlier reported, delivering his State-of-the-Nation Address the Head of State charged to build 1,000 schools by 2025.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Education Kazakh President's state-of-the-nation address Construction Regions Kazakhstan Ministry of Education and Science
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh capital to build 150-bed rehabilitation centre
    GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
    President Tokayev meets with CEO of Eni Claudio Descalzi
    Germany's industrial output rebounds in April
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    3 Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    4 Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
    5 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped