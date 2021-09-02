Kazakhstan to build 200 new schools this year

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s Government meeting Kazakh Education and Science Minister Askhat Aimagambetov said that 1,000 new schools will be built across Kazakhstan pursuant to the President’s Address to the Nation, Kazinform reports.

Out of which 200 will be constructed this year. It is planned to build 200 more within 4 years. Four mechanisms will be applied such as construction of schools through PPPs, expansion of private schools network, using state budget funds and construction of modular schools.

It is planned to develop modern school standard projects for 1,500, 2,000,2,500 and 3,000 seats.

As earlier reported, delivering his State-of-the-Nation Address the Head of State charged to build 1,000 schools by 2025.