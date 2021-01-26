Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Education and Science

    Kazakhstan to build 200 new schools, focus on quality of education

    26 January 2021, 15:57

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the Government to build 200 new schools in Kazakhstan in 2021, Kazinform reports.

    While addressing the extended session of the Government on Tuesday, President Tokayev urged to build more schools, given the growing number of children with special needs.

    The Head of State reminded that in its pre-election campaign the Nur Otan Party had vowed to build 800 new schools by 2025.

    Given the numbers, the President instructed to start that work as soon as possible. In particular, he gave an instruction to build 200 new schools this year.

    During the session, the Kazakh President also touched upon the problem of the quality of education in the country.

    Deterioration of its quality will affect the nation’s competitiveness, said President Tokayev, urging to take drastic measures. For instance, he stressed the need to focus on such subjects as maths, languages, and computer science.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Education Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    June 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    3 Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    4 Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
    5 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped