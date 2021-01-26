Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to build 200 new schools, focus on quality of education

Kudrenok Tatyana
26 January 2021, 15:57
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the Government to build 200 new schools in Kazakhstan in 2021, Kazinform reports.

While addressing the extended session of the Government on Tuesday, President Tokayev urged to build more schools, given the growing number of children with special needs.

The Head of State reminded that in its pre-election campaign the Nur Otan Party had vowed to build 800 new schools by 2025.

Given the numbers, the President instructed to start that work as soon as possible. In particular, he gave an instruction to build 200 new schools this year.

During the session, the Kazakh President also touched upon the problem of the quality of education in the country.

Deterioration of its quality will affect the nation’s competitiveness, said President Tokayev, urging to take drastic measures. For instance, he stressed the need to focus on such subjects as maths, languages, and computer science.


