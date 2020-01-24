Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to build 19 large healthcare facilities by 2026

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
24 January 2020, 11:15
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s Government meeting Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin reported on the measures aimed at upgrading the country’s social infrastructure.

19 large modern health centres will be built the countrywide by 2026 including private financing up to KZT 1.3 trln.

Construction of such medical centers worth KZT 210 bln will start this year in Turkestan and North Kazakhstan regions.

Seven multi-field hospitals in seven regions will be built through PPPs together with the EBRD.

Notably, it is expected to put into operation some 200 new schools, including 100 private ones, 44 dormitories in 2020.

About KZT 300 bln will be invested in the countrywide in 2020 at large.


