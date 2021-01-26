Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to build 17 mln sq m of housing in 2021

    26 January 2021, 11:20

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan plans to put into operation 17 mln square meters of housing. The volume of investments will make KZT 2.2 trln,» Kazakh PM Askar Mamin told the Government meeting underway in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports.

    The Head of State opened the meeting. Members of the Government, Governors of the regions and Mayors of Almaty, Nur-Sultan and Shymkent are taking part in it.

    As earlier reported, the Government is expected to focus on the country’s socioeconomic development results for 2020 and plans for the coming period.

    Participants of the meeting are also to pay utmost attention to health and epidemiological situation in the country, wages of public sector employees, ways to prevent economic crimes, development of the Kazakh capital, tax administration, attraction of foreign investment, and the National Development Plan until 2025.

