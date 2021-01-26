Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakhstan to build 17 mln sq m of housing in 2021

Автор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
26 January 2021, 11:20
Kazakhstan to build 17 mln sq m of housing in 2021

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan plans to put into operation 17 mln square meters of housing. The volume of investments will make KZT 2.2 trln,» Kazakh PM Askar Mamin told the Government meeting underway in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports.

The Head of State opened the meeting. Members of the Government, Governors of the regions and Mayors of Almaty, Nur-Sultan and Shymkent are taking part in it.

As earlier reported, the Government is expected to focus on the country’s socioeconomic development results for 2020 and plans for the coming period.

Participants of the meeting are also to pay utmost attention to health and epidemiological situation in the country, wages of public sector employees, ways to prevent economic crimes, development of the Kazakh capital, tax administration, attraction of foreign investment, and the National Development Plan until 2025.


Government of Kazakhstan   Construction   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
2 injured as military helicopter makes emergency landing in Yangyang, S. Korea
2 injured as military helicopter makes emergency landing in Yangyang, S. Korea
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty