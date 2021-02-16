Kazakhstan to build 17 mln of housing in 2021

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The index of actual construction volume following the results of January 2021 made 107%. The positive dynamics is seen in all the regions,» Beibut Atamkulov told the Government meeting.

Above 801,000 sq m of housing put into operation in January that is 109,4% to the same period of 2020.

«As of today more than 6,810 homes were put into service the countrywide. 16 regions report an increase in housing commissioning but for Mangistau region. This year Kazakhstan plans to build 17 mln sq m of housing. Pursuant to the President’s task the share of local content in housing construction should be increased. It is another opportunity for business to develop the domestic market of building materials,» he added.



