Kazakhstan to build 16 world-class multi-field hospitals

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM It is planned to build 16 world-class multi-field hospitals in Kazakhstan under the 2020-2025 healthcare development state program, the Healthcare Ministry’s press service reports.

The hospitals will be equipped with the up-to-date medical equipment, information system. They will be constructed under PPPs and the long-term contracts. It will let build within 5-6 years a network of the advanced hospitals to accommodate more than 8,000 patients up to the JCI international standard.



