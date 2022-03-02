Kazakhstan to build 12 rehabilitation centres

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Labor and Social Protection Minister, Serik Shapkenov, told the expanded board meeting of the Ministry about the plans to build new rehabilitation centres for people with disabilities, Kazinform reports.

It is targeted to build new 150-bed rehabilitation centres in 12 regions of Kazakhstan in 2022-2024.

Construction of such centers started in 2021 in East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl and Turkestan regions. Two more centres will be built this year.

He added that the Ministry takes this issue under control.

As earlier reported, the Kazakh Labor and Social Protection Ministry’s board held the expanded meeting on the operating results in 2021 and tasks for 2022.



