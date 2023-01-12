Kazakhstan to build 12 rehabilitation centers

12 January 2023, 16:58

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – 12 rehabilitation facilities intended for quick integration of people with disabilities into the society are to be built in Kazakhstan, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Tamara Duissenova said Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While speaking at the extended session of the board of the ministry, Minister Duissenova revealed that some rehabilitation centers are expected to be put into service in Semey and Kentau this year. In her words, they will start receiving patients from July 1.

Tamara Duissenova also announced a new format of the social services portal is set to be introduced starting from February 1.

The portal will contain detailed information on the parameters of goods and services and outline stricter requirements to suppliers and quality of their goods. In addition, starting from next month people with disabilities can file a complaint against the actions of suppliers through the portal.

In conclusion, Minister Duissenova added that the Majilis began working on the ratification of the optional protocol to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.