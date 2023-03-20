Kazakhstan to build 100 sports facilities by 2025

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 113 new sports facilities will be built in Kazakhstan by 2025. Besides, 20 facilities will be repaired and updated, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry’s press service.

Eight sports schools will be built in Astana and Shymkent cities, as well as in Abai, Almaty, Atyrau, Kostanay, Mangistau and Ulytau regions.

Last year the number of sports facilities rose to 43,071.