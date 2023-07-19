Kazakhstan to brace for unsteady weather

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Heavy downpours are expected to pound the country’s west and north with thunderstorms, hail and squalls predicted countrywide, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet service.



Dust storms are set to batter the south of Kazakhstan, high wind is forecast to sweep through the country. Fog is to blanket northwestern regions in the morning and at night.

Searing heat is to persist in Zhambyl, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Zhetysu, Karaganda, and Abai regions with mercury reading 35-42 degrees Celsius.

The fire threat remains extreme in Turkistan, Zhambyl, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Akmola, Ulytau, Abai, Zhetysu, Mangistau, North Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, Atyrau, Kyzylorda regions.