Kazakhstan to brace for thunderstorms May 14

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The greater part of the country will still be affected by the Northwestern cyclone and associated fronts on May 14. Rain will linger and is predicted to fall heavily and be accompanied with thunderstorms and hail in the northwest, south, and southeast, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

Only the southwest will enjoy the weather with no precipitation due to an anticyclone spur. The country will brace for squalls, and high wind, accompanied with dust tides in the west.

The west, north, and south of Akmola region are to see thunderstorms and 15-20mps wind with gusts of up to 23mps.

The south and mountainous areas of Almaty region are to expect 15-20mps with gusts of up to 25mps. The region's mountainous and sub-mountainous areas are to brace for hail and squalls at daytime.

Turkestan region is to see squalls, wind at 15-20mps in the north, west, south, mountainous, and sub-mountainous areas as well as hail in the mountainous areas at daytime.

West Kazakhstan's western part is to brace for hail, squalls, and 15-20mps wind wind during the day.

Wind at 15-20mps is forecast for the west and center of Atyrau region as well as north, south, east of Aktobe, west, south of Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions.

The north and east of Mangistau region are to brace for 15-20mps wind with dust tides.

The west and east of Kostanay region are to see hail, squalls, and 15-20mps wind gusting up to 25mps.

North Kazakhstan region is to expect 15-20mps with gusts of up to 23-28mps in the west, north at night and in most parts during the day as well as hail and squalls in the west and north.

The north of Kyzylorda region is to see squalls during the day. Wind at 15-20mps is forecast for the north and center of the region.

The south, northeast, and mountainous areas of Zhambyl region are to see hail, squalls, and 15-20mps wind.



