Kazakhstan to brace for thunderstorms in next 3 days

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Western Cyclone is set to move past over the territory of Kazakhstan resulting in unstable weather conditions, which are to bring thunderstorms and high wind on April 14-16, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

The country is to expect fog as well as dust tides in the west. Only the northeast, east of the country are to see weather with no precipitation. Temperature is to range from 13-18 to 20-25 degrees Celsius in the north, rise to 17-22 degrees Celsius in the center, 12-20 degrees Celsius in the east, and 25 degrees Celsius in the south.



