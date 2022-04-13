Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazakhstan to brace for thunderstorms in next 3 days

    13 April 2022, 15:37

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Western Cyclone is set to move past over the territory of Kazakhstan resulting in unstable weather conditions, which are to bring thunderstorms and high wind on April 14-16, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

    The country is to expect fog as well as dust tides in the west. Only the northeast, east of the country are to see weather with no precipitation. Temperature is to range from 13-18 to 20-25 degrees Celsius in the north, rise to 17-22 degrees Celsius in the center, 12-20 degrees Celsius in the east, and 25 degrees Celsius in the south.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Weather in Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    Temperatures forecast to cool across Kazakhstan
    Weather warning in place for 2 Kazakh cities and 16 rgns
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events