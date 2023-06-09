Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Kazakhstan to brace for thundershowers June 10-12

    9 June 2023, 12:50

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Mets issued a weather forecast for June 10-12, Kazinform reports.

    Occasional rains and thunderstorms, squalls, and hail are expected to batter the most part of Kazakhstan over the next few days. On June 10-12, the country’s northern, eastern and central regions will brace for heavy downpours, while the southwest and south will face dust storms. Heat will drop to 20-29 degrees Celsius in the north and east, to 20-33 degrees Celsius in the central part and 23-28 degrees Celsius in the southeast, Kazhydromet said in a statement.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Weather in Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
    Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
    Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    5 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy