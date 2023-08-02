Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to brace for thundershowers and heat

    2 August 2023, 07:11

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rains are set to pound Kazakhstan today, August 2, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Weather without precipitations is expected in the west and northwest of Kazakhstan. High wind is forecast to sweep through the country locally. Fog, squalls, and hail are predicted for the northern regions in the morning and nighttime.

    The baking weather will persist in Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkistan, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, Zhetysu, Abai, Mangistau, Pavlodar, Ulytau, Kostanay, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions with mercury reading 35-40 degrees Celsius.

    Almaty region is also forecast to brace for the sweltering temperatures. Heat indexes are set to rise as high as 40-42 degrees Celsius.

    The fire threat remains high in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, and Atyrau regions.

    The fire threat remains extremely high in Mangistau, Turkistan, Almaty, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Ulytau, Zhetysu, Abai, Kostanay, Aktobe, Atyrau, Pavlodar, and Akmola regions.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

