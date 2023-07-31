Kazakhstan to brace for sweltering heat and rain

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather is forecast to set the tone throughout Kazakhstan today, July 31, Kazinform reports.



High wind, dust storms and fog are expected locally.

The scorching heat is forecast for Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkistan, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Zhetysu, Ulytau, Kostanay, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Mangistau, and Abai regions with mercury soaring up to 35-42 degrees Celsius.

Heat indexes will rise in Aktobe as high as 40 degrees Celsius.

The fire threat remains high in North Kazakhstan and West Kazakhstan regions.

The fire threat remains extreme in Mangistau, Turkistan, Almaty, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, Ulytau, Zhetysu, Abai, Kostanay, Atyrau, Pavlodar, and Akmola regions.