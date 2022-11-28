Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to brace for sunny, but freezing weather Nov 28

    28 November 2022, 07:30

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On November 28, most regions of the country will remain under the impact of the cold northern anti-cyclone, which will bring sunny, but freezing weather, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

    Frontal-type precipitation (rain and snow) is forecast in southern and southwestern regions. Foggy and icy road conditions are expected as well.

    Gusting wind is forecast across the country. Wind speed in northern, eastern regions, mountainous areas of Zhetysu region, southeastern areas of Kyzylorda region, as well as in mountainous passes of Turkistan region will exceed 30m/s.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

