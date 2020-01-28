Kazakhstan to brace for strong wind and snowstorms

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The greater part of Kazakhstan is forecast today, January 28, to observe unsteady weather spell with snow predicted locally, Kazhydromet reports.

Fog, black ice and ground blizzard, strong wind gusting up to 23-25, 30 m/s and more are set to batter today Zhambyl region.

East Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions are also set to brace for snowstorms, fog and wind sweeping through at a speed of 15-20, 23-28 m/s.

Fog, black ice and wild wind are to persist in Almaty region on Tuesday.

Fog, black ice, wind, ground blizzard are also expected today in Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Atyrau regions.

Snowstorms, high wind up to 15-20 m/s and fog are predicted to grip Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar regions.

Fog is to shroud locally West Kazakhstan and Mangistau regions.