    Kazakhstan to brace for storms weekend

    11 November 2022, 21:40

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for the greater part of Kazakhstan for Saturday, Kazhydromet reports.

    Snow and rain, ground blizzard and ice slick are expected in Astana, Akmola region on November 12-14. High wind up to 25 m/s will sweep through the city.

    Ground blizzard and ice slick are forecast for Abai region tomorrow.

    Heavy precipitations, snow storm and ice slick are forecast to grip Aktobe region on November 13.

    Fog will blanket Atyrau region. It will also brace for heavy precipitations.

    Heavy snow and rain, ground blizzard and ice slick are predicted to batter East Kazakhstan on November 12-13.

    Zhambyl region will face heavy snow and downpours on November 15.

    Ice slick, strong wind of 15-20, 23-28 m/s are in store for West Kazakhstan.

    Ground blizzard and ice slick are forecast for Karaganda, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan regions for November 12-13.

    Kostanay region is set to face wet snow, rain, ground blizzard and ice slick.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

