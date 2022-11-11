Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Kazakhstan to brace for storms weekend

11 November 2022, 21:40
Kazakhstan to brace for storms weekend
11 November 2022, 21:40

Kazakhstan to brace for storms weekend

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for the greater part of Kazakhstan for Saturday, Kazhydromet reports.

Snow and rain, ground blizzard and ice slick are expected in Astana, Akmola region on November 12-14. High wind up to 25 m/s will sweep through the city.

Ground blizzard and ice slick are forecast for Abai region tomorrow.

Heavy precipitations, snow storm and ice slick are forecast to grip Aktobe region on November 13.

Fog will blanket Atyrau region. It will also brace for heavy precipitations.

Heavy snow and rain, ground blizzard and ice slick are predicted to batter East Kazakhstan on November 12-13.

Zhambyl region will face heavy snow and downpours on November 15.

Ice slick, strong wind of 15-20, 23-28 m/s are in store for West Kazakhstan.

Ground blizzard and ice slick are forecast for Karaganda, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan regions for November 12-13.

Kostanay region is set to face wet snow, rain, ground blizzard and ice slick.


Related news
Fog, ice click and high wind in store for Kazakhstan
136 weather-related crashes recorded in Almaty
Storm alert in place in Kazakh capital and 16 regions of Kazakhstan
Read also
Mets issue weather warning for several rgns of Kazakhstan
Rain and snow to hit Kazakhstan in three days coming
Fog, ice click and high wind in store for Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for 5 regions of Kazakhstan
136 weather-related crashes recorded in Almaty
Mets predict unsteady weather for Kazakhstan Nov 17
Blizzards, ice-slick and fog forecast for 6 Kazakh rgns
Met service predicts cessation of precipitation, temperatures decrease Nov 16-18
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
4 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand
5 November 18. Today's Birthdays

News