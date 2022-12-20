Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Kazakhstan to brace for snowfall, ice-slick and blizzard Dec 20

20 December 2022, 07:12
Kazakhstan to brace for snowfall, ice-slick and blizzard Dec 20

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Most parts of Kazakhstan territory will see snowfall today, according to Kazhydromet.

«Frontal-type precipitation, primarily snowfall, will hit most areas. Foggy conditions and ice –slick are forecast as well. No precipitation is predicted for southern, eastern, and central regions only. Wind speed will increase across the entire country. Fog will blanket southern and southwestern regions,» a weather report reads.


Related news
Kazakhstan – EU cooperation in digitalization discussed in Brussels
December 20. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Mets issue weather advisory for 12 regions of Kazakhstan
Теги:
Read also
Kazakhstan – EU cooperation in digitalization discussed in Brussels
Head of State congratulates Amir of Qatar on excellent arrangement of 2022 World Cup
Mets issue weather advisory for 12 regions of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan’s Morozova skates to bronze at Speed Skating World Cup in Calgary
Kazakhstan, Belgium and Luxembourg eye tourism opportunities
Kazakhstan’s para powerlifters grab 4 gold, 1 bronze in Dubai
Investigation into mass death of swans on Lake Karakol underway
Astana Qazaqstan Development Team presents its 2023 roster
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan and the Philippines: a new round of cooperation
2 Kazakhstan reports 139 new COVID-19 cases
3 La Scala di Seta captivated Belarusian audience
4 This tournament will remain in history of world football – President on Qatar World Cup
5 Over 3,300 people die 'lonely deaths' last year in South Korea

News