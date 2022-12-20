Kazakhstan to brace for snowfall, ice-slick and blizzard Dec 20

20 December 2022, 07:12

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Most parts of Kazakhstan territory will see snowfall today, according to Kazhydromet.

«Frontal-type precipitation, primarily snowfall, will hit most areas. Foggy conditions and ice –slick are forecast as well. No precipitation is predicted for southern, eastern, and central regions only. Wind speed will increase across the entire country. Fog will blanket southern and southwestern regions,» a weather report reads.