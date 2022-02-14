Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to brace for snow, fog and ice-slick

    14 February 2022, 17:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Mets issued weather forecast for February 15, Kazinform reports.

    Unready weather will grip Kazakhstan bringing heavy snowfalls to the country’s north and east. Fog, snowstorm, high wind and ice-slick are expected in Kazakhstan locally.

    High wind up to 15-20, 23-28 m/s will sweep through Zhambyl region tomorrow.

    Pavlodar and East Kazakhstan regions will face snowstorms and wild wind.

    Fog will blanket Turkestan region forming ice-slick on the roads.

    Snowstorm, high wind and fog will batter Akmola region on Tuesday.

    Mangistau, West Kazakhstan and Aktobe region will wake up to foggy streets.

    High wind and fog are expected in Kostanay, Kyzylorda regions.

    Karaganda region will brace for snowstorms, high wind of 15-20 m/s.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

