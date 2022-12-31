Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to brace for snow Dec 31

31 December 2022, 09:12


ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet issued weather alerts for Kazakhstan for December 31, Kazinform reports.

Snow is expected the countrywide. Heavy snow and rain are forecast to batter the mountainous districts in the south of Kazakhstan. Fog, high wind, ice slick and ground blizzard are set to grip the country’s west, south, southeast, and central parts of Kazakhstan.

As earlier reported, storm alert was issued for 12 regions of Kazakhstan on December 31.


