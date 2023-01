Kazakhstan to brace for snow and wind

13 January 2023, 07:15

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The anticyclone still sets the tone in the greater part of Kazakhstan bringing freezing temperatures, Kazhydromet reports.

Snow and ground blizzard are expected today in the eastern, northern and central regions of Kazakhstan. Fog is forecast to blanket the country’s southeast.

As earlier reported, meteorologists issued weather warnings for 10 regions of Kazakhstan.