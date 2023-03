Kazakhstan to brace for snow and snowstorms

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The greater part of Kazakhstan is set to face today snow, ice slick, fog, and high wind, Kazhydromet reports.

Snow and snowstorms are to batter most of Kazakhstan, while rain and snow are expected in the west and south. Ice slick, high wind, and fog are in store, it said in a statement.

As earlier reported, a storm alert is in effect in 12 regions.