18 October 2022, 07:44

Kazakhstan to brace for snow and rain Tue

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rain and snow are expected today in the greater part of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

Heavy precipitations are forecast for Zhambyl region, while the country’s west, northwest, south and central part are set to enjoy weather without precipitations. Fog and high wind are predicted for the most part of Kazakhstan, it said in a statement.