Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 431.08 eur/kzt 457.29

    rub/kzt 5.72 cny/kzt 62.45
Weather:
Astana-1-3℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Kazakhstan to brace for snow and ground blizzard Feb 18

    18 February 2023, 09:20

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A cyclone shifting from Scandinavia and atmospheric fronts caused by it will impact the weather in most parts of Kazakhstan territory today, Kazinform reports citing Kazhydromet.

    As the met service informed, unsteady weather with snowfall and ground blizzard is predicted for most areas. Southwestern, southern and southeastern regions will see rain and snow and icy road conditions.

    Strong wind and fog are forecast across the country.

    Heavy precipitation (snow and rain) will hit mountainous and piedmont areas in Almaty and Zhetysu regions.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Weather in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Bad weather in south at weekend, sunny in center and north in Italy
    Rains and thunderstorms to hit southern regions Mar 3
    Kazakhstan weather forecast for Mar 2
    Weather without precipitation forecast in most regions Feb 28
    Popular
    1 UNESCO-listed Monumental Mount Nemrut statues survive Türkiye quakes
    2 Kazakh Culture Minister awards workers of culture congratulatory letters
    3 World's 2nd-largest Ferris wheel to be built in Seoul
    4 Over 860 thousand international tourists visit Brazil in January
    5 New Kazakhstan-Georgia movie release set for Mar 9