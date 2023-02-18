Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Kazakhstan to brace for snow and ground blizzard Feb 18

18 February 2023, 09:20
Kazakhstan to brace for snow and ground blizzard Feb 18

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A cyclone shifting from Scandinavia and atmospheric fronts caused by it will impact the weather in most parts of Kazakhstan territory today, Kazinform reports citing Kazhydromet.

As the met service informed, unsteady weather with snowfall and ground blizzard is predicted for most areas. Southwestern, southern and southeastern regions will see rain and snow and icy road conditions.

Strong wind and fog are forecast across the country.

Heavy precipitation (snow and rain) will hit mountainous and piedmont areas in Almaty and Zhetysu regions.


Related news
Bad weather in south at weekend, sunny in center and north in Italy
Rains and thunderstorms to hit southern regions Mar 3
Kazakhstan weather forecast for Mar 2
Теги:
Read also
27 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan weather forecast for Mar 9
Dimash’s music video «The Story of One Sky» screened in London
New Kazakhstan-Georgia movie release set for Mar 9
Kazakhstan grabs silver at Asian Junior and Cadet Fencing Championships
Kazakhstan’s Zhibek Kulambayeva advances to quarterfinal of doubles tennis event in Astana
Kazakh President attends solemn event marking Int’l Women’s Day
Weather warning in place for Kazakh capital and 11 rgns
News Partner
Popular
1 UNESCO-listed Monumental Mount Nemrut statues survive Türkiye quakes
2 Kazakh Culture Minister awards workers of culture congratulatory letters
3 World's 2nd-largest Ferris wheel to be built in Seoul
4 Over 860 thousand international tourists visit Brazil in January
5 New Kazakhstan-Georgia movie release set for Mar 9

News