    Kazakhstan to brace for rainy, windy weather May 2

    2 May 2023, 07:40

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rains are forecast today in western and southwestern regions. Occasional heavy rain will hit Mangistau region, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

    Rain and snow are predicted in eastern and mountainous areas of southeastern regions. Heavy precipitation (rain and snow) is forecast in Almaty region as well.

    Gusting wind will hit across the country, while thunderstorm will strike western, southern and southeastern regions. Hail is forecast in mountainous areas of southeastern regions. Fog will blanket northern and eastern regions. Dust storm in expected in southeastern and southern regions.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

