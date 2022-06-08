Kazakhstan to brace for rains Wed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Rain, thunderstorms, hail, and squalls are expected today, June 8, in Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

Kostanay, North Kazakhstan regions are to face today thunderstorms, hail, squalls and high wind up to 25 m/s.

Thunderstorms, hail, and dust storms are to hit Akmola region. Mangistau, Zhambyl regions are forecast to brace for thunderstorms, dust storms, and wild wind.

Karaganda region is to face thunderstorms, and high wind, while Kyzylorda region is set to brace for dust storms and strong wind. High wind is expected to sweep through Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions.

The scorching heat is to grip today Almaty, Kyyzlorda, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Karaganda regions locally.

The fire threat remains high in Kyzylorda, Karaganda, Almaty, Kostanay, Aktobe regions.