11 August 2022 07:11

Kazakhstan to brace for rains on Thursday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather is excepted today across the greater part of Kazakhstan with heavy rains predicted in the east, central part of Kazakhstan. fog is to blanket the country’s north in the morning and night.

Heavy rains are forecast to pour across Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Abai, Pavlodar, Zhambyl regions.

Heatwave es expected to grip Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Aktobe regions.

Fire threat remains high in Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Atyrau regions, Kazhydromet reports.