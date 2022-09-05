Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to brace for rains next 3 days
5 September 2022 12:51

Kazakhstan to brace for rains next 3 days

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Mets issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for September 6-8, Kazinform reports.

Over the next three days, fronts will set the tone bringing rains to most part of Kazakhstan, and heavy downpours, thunderstorms, squalls, and hail to Mangistau and North Kazakhstan regions. Besides, the air temperature will fall in the country’s north to +5+13 degrees Celsius at night and +15+23 degrees during the day, to +10+23 in the nighttime, and +20+35 degrees Celsius during the day in the south.


