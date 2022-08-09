Qazaq TV
Kazakhstan to brace for rains Aug 9
9 August 2022 07:14

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Rains are set to batter today the central part of Kazakhstan, while heavy rains are expected to pour across the country's north and mountainous districts, Kazhydromet reports. Thunderstoms and gusty winds are in store.

The country’s south is predicted to face dust winds.

Heavy rains are expected today in Karaganda, Akmola and Ulytau regions, the mountainous districts of Zhambyl, and Almaty regions partly.

Scorching heat is forecast to grip West Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions.

Fire threat remains high in the greater part of Kyzylorda region, the south and east of Turkistan region.


