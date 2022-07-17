Qazaq TV
Kazakhstan to brace for rains and heatwave July 17
17 July 2022 12:58

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Northwestern cyclone is to dictate weather conditions in most parts of the country, causing rains, predicted to be heavy in the north and east. The Country is to brace for thunderstorms, hail, high winds as well as squalls in the north and east, fog in the north in the nighttime and morning, and dust tides in the south at daytime. The weather with no precipitation is to linger in the south of the country due to a spur of an anticyclone, Kazinform cites the National Weather Service.

High fire hazard will persist in much of Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, south of Zhambyl, Mangistau, and south of Kostanay regions.

Heatwave is forecast for the greater part pf Almaty, Zhetysu, Turkestan, Atyrau, Ulytau, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, south of Aktobe, and Karaganda regionsat daytime.

Severe heatwave is to grip most of Mangistau and south of Atyrau regions during the day.


