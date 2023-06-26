Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorm on Jun 26

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
26 June 2023, 07:15
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Most areas of Kazakhstan will stay under the impact of the northwestern cyclone and atmospheric fronts on Monday. Rains are forecast almost in all the regions, Kazhydromet says.

Northern and mountainous areas of southeastern Kazakhstan will see heavy rain and thunderstorm.

Western and southern parts only will enjoy no precipitation today.

Wind speed will increase across the country. Hail is possible in northeastern, northern and central regions. Dust storm is predicted for southern areas. Foggy conditions are forecast in northern and eastern regions in the morning.

Fire hazard will be extremely high in Turkistan, Mangistau, Zhambyl regions, in central and southern areas of Kostanay region, in the west and east of Kyzylorda region, in the south of Aktobe, Karaganda and Ulytau regions, in western, northern and central areas of Pavlodar region, as well as in the south, east of Atyrau region.

Fire risk will be high in Zhetysu region, in the south of Almaty, Karaganda and Ulytau regions, in the southeast of West Kazakhstan region and in central parts of Kyzylorda region.

