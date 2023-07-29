Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorm Jul 29

    29 July 2023, 09:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The atmospheric fronts passing through Kazakhstan will bring unstable weather with rain and thunderstorm, hail and squalling wind to most regions of the country. No precipitation will stay in western regions only. Strong wind is forecast across the country, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

    Fervent heat up to +35°C+41°C will grip Almaty, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, Mangystau, Aktobe, Zhetysu, Ulytau regions, south of Kostanay region and east of Atyrau region.

    Temperatures will surge to +42°C in the daytime in the south of Aktobe region.

    Fire hazard will be high in North Kazakhstan, Akmola regions, in the east of Atyrau region, in the west of West Kazakhstan region, in the west and northeast of Mangystau region.

    Fire risk remains extremely high in Mangystau, Turkistan, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, Ulytau, Zhetysu, Abai regions, in the south of Kostanay region, in the west, north of Atyrau region, in the south and west of Akmola region, in northern and central regions of Almaty region.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

