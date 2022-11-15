Kazakhstan to brace for rain and snow Nov 15

15 November 2022, 07:45

15 November 2022, 07:45

Kazakhstan to brace for rain and snow Nov 15

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rain and snow, black ice and gusting wind are expected to hit northwestern, southern, southeastern and central areas of Kazakhstan today.

Wind speed in southeastern and central regions may exceed 30m/s. Fog will blanket northwestern and southeastern regions, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

Most areas of Karaganda region, southwestern and northeastern regions, as well as mountainous areas of Zhambyl region will be battered by a 30m/s wind.

Heavy precipitation (rain and snow) will douse eastern areas of Kostanay region, mountainous and piedmont areas of Turkistan region, northern, southern and mountainous areas of Zhambyl region, and northern half of Karaganda region.