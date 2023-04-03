Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to brace for precipitation Apr 4-6

    3 April 2023, 15:40

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet issued weather forecast for Kazakhstan for April 4-6, Kazinform reports.

    According to Kazhydromet, due to a western cyclone from the Mediterranean areas and associated fronts the west and south of Kazakhstan are to brace for rain, the mountainous areas of the southeast are to see precipitation as well as the south and southwest are to expect heavy precipitation as rain and snow on April 5-6.

    A northern cyclone moving away from the Taymyr Peninsula is to bring rain to the northwest and north of the country on April 6. The country is to brace for high wind, as well as dust storm and thunderstorm in the south, and fog in the southeast’s mountainous areas.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

