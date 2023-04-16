Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451 eur/kzt 494.88

    rub/kzt 5.53 cny/kzt 65.58
Weather:
Astana+16+18℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazakhstan to brace for precipitation Apr 16

    16 April 2023, 10:11

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Due to an active cyclone from the Black Sea areas Kazakhstan is to brace for precipitation - snow in the north and northwest, rain, thunderstorm, and hail in the south and southeast, Kazinform cites the Kazhydromet National Met Office.

    The country is to expect high wind and fog, as well as black ice and blizzard in the north, center, and east, and dust tides in the southwest.

    Heavy precipitation as rain and snow is predicted in the south of Kostanay, west, south of Abai, as well as the south and east of East Kazakhstan region at daytime.

    Heavy rain is in store for the mountainous areas of Turkestan region at daytime.

    The southwest, northeast, and mountainous areas of Zhambyl region are to see high wind, reaching 30mps and over at times in the daytime.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Weather in Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    At least 2 dead after tornado hits U.S. Oklahoma
    Weather warning issued for 2 Kazakh cities, 12 regions
    Massive landslide in Pakistan buries trucks near Afghan border, 2 killed
    Popular
    1 Tokayev receives National Bank Chairman Galymzhan Pirmatov
    2 Brazil allocates BRL 5 million in Amazon bioeconomy
    3 Kazakhstan claims 9 medals at FIDE World School Chess Championships
    4 Czech companies stand ready to offer advanced solutions in defense equipment field to Kazakhstan, says Petr Fiala
    5 Kazakhstan not to hold military parade May 7 and May 9