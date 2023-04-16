Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Adlet Seilkhanov
16 April 2023, 10:11
Kazakhstan to brace for precipitation Apr 16

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Due to an active cyclone from the Black Sea areas Kazakhstan is to brace for precipitation - snow in the north and northwest, rain, thunderstorm, and hail in the south and southeast, Kazinform cites the Kazhydromet National Met Office.

The country is to expect high wind and fog, as well as black ice and blizzard in the north, center, and east, and dust tides in the southwest.

Heavy precipitation as rain and snow is predicted in the south of Kostanay, west, south of Abai, as well as the south and east of East Kazakhstan region at daytime.

Heavy rain is in store for the mountainous areas of Turkestan region at daytime.

The southwest, northeast, and mountainous areas of Zhambyl region are to see high wind, reaching 30mps and over at times in the daytime.


