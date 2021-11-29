Kazakhstan to brace for no precipitation on Nov 30

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Weather Service Kazhydromet issued the weather forecast for Kazakhstan for November 30, Kazinform reports.

A spur of the huge anticyclone will dictate weather conditions in the most parts pf Kazakhstan resulting weather mostly without precipitation. Only the west of the country is to see precipitation such as rain and snow, ice slick, high wind as well as fog in the nighttime and morning due to a trough of the European cyclone.

The northern part of West Kazakhstan region is to brace for fog, black ice, and 15-20mps wind. The north of Atyrau region is to see fog, while the west and east – 15-20mps wind. Mangistau region is to expect 15-20mps wind in the west and center as well as dust tides in the afternoon. The south of Kostanay, west of North Kazakhstan, north of Kyzylorda, mountainous and sub-mountainous areas of Zhambyl regions are to see fog, and the west of Kostanay region – 15-20mps wind. Wind is to reach 18-23mps, gusting up to 28mps, in Alakolsk ozer area, Almaty region.