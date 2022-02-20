Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to brace for no precipitation Feb 20

    20 February 2022, 10:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Almost the entire territory of Kazakhstan is to be under the influence of an anticyclone resulting in no precipitation on February 20. Only the west is to see precipitation as rain and snow, black ice, and high wind due to a cyclone trough. The country is to brace locally for fog, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

    Fog is to coat the north, mountainous areas of Zhambyl, center of Kyzylorda, west, north of Kostanay, north of Turkestan as well as north of Mangistau region in the nighttime and morning.

    The west, east and center of Atyrau region are to brace for fog and ice-slick.

    West Kazakhstan region is to expect ice-slick, 15-20mps wind in the northwest and north as well as fog in the west and north.

    Almaty region's Alakolsk ozer district is to brace for 18-23mps wind.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Weather in Kazakhstan
