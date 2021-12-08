Kazakhstan to brace for no precipitation Dec 8

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Affected by an extensive cyclone the greater part of Kazakhstan is to see no precipitation. Only the country’s east and southeast as well as east of Karaganda region are to expect precipitation mostly as snow. Heavy snowfall is predicted in the northeast of East Kazakhstan region at night, Kazinform reports.

According to the National Weather Forecaster Kazhydromet, the country is to brace locally for fog, black ice as well as high wind, which is predicted be accompanied with ground blizzard in the east and center.

The northwest, east, and center of Akmola region is to see fog.

West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, and Mangistau regions are to brace for fog in the north as well as 15-22mps wind in the southwest, predicted to accompanied with dust tides in Mangistau region.

The north of Kostanay, southeast of North Kazakhstan, and northeast and south of Almaty regions are to expect fog.

The north of Kyzylorda, south and mountainous areas of Turkestan regions are to see fog. Wind is to reach up to 15-20mps in the center of Kyzylorda, north and mountainous areas of Turkestan regions at daytime. North of Turkestan region is to see dust tides.

Karaganda region is to brace black ice, ground blizzard in the east as well as fog in the north and east.

The northern part of East Kazakhstan region is to see fog, ice slick, ground blizzard as well as 15-20mps wind.

The north, mountainous and sub-mountainous areas of Zhambyl region are to expect fog and ice slick. 15-20mps wind is in store for the mountainous areas of the region.



