Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 444.29 eur/kzt 484.5

    rub/kzt 5.44 cny/kzt 64.63
Weather:
Astana+10+12℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Kazakhstan to brace for intense snowmelt

    25 March 2023, 10:16

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The country’s snow-covered area mapped by Kazhydromet between March 16 and 23 decreased from 39% to 34% according to the NASA remote-sensing imagery, Kazinform reports.

    The west of Kazakhstan is predicted to observe rains, while the country’s north, east and central part are set to brace for rain and snow according to the weather forecast for March 25-31 which will lead to intense snowmelt and snowmelt runoff.

    Air temperature will persist in the western regions within +2+10 degrees Celsius at the night, and +12+20 degrees Celsius during the day. Mercury will also rise in the northern, central and eastern regions next week.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 April 11. Today's Birthdays
    2 Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
    3 Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
    4 Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
    5 UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path