    Kazakhstan to brace for heavy rains Fri

    21 July 2023, 07:14

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather sets the tone across the greater part of Kazakhstan, today, July 21, Kazhydromet reports.

    Heavy rains, thunderstorms, hail, and squalls are expected to batter Akmola region. Weather without precipitations is forecast for the country’s west and southwest. High wind gusting 30 m/s and over is to roll through Zhetysu region with fog predicted in the north and west at the nighttime.

    Sweltering weather is expected today in Atyrau, Zhambyl, Mangistau, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Ulytau, and Abai regions. The heat index is to hit 35-38 degrees Celsius.

    The fire threat remains extreme in Turkistan, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Ulytau, Zhetysu, Abai, Akmola, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, Aktobe, Mangistau, Atyrau regions.

    As earlier reported, a storm alert was issued for 16 regions of Kazakhstan.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

